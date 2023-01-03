LMH once again named a best hospital for maternity care

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - LMH Health in Lawrence has once again been named one of the best hospitasl for maternity care by Leapfrog through its hospital survey.

LMH Health says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it has been named to the Money-Leapfrog list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in 2022.

To gather its list of best hospitals in partnership with Money, LMH indicated that the Leapfrog Group used maternity care data submitted through the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey - the only rating focused exclusively on hospital safety.

To qualify for the list, LMH said eligible hospitals were required to carry an A or B letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. It said it has consistently earned A grades from Leapfrog since the fall of 2020.

LMH noted that the 259 hospitals added to the list are a combination of those that provide care for uncomplicated pregnancies as well as those that provide care for high-risk deliveries, such as offering neonatal intensive care units.

“We know this accomplishment is the direct result of an exceptional team working across our hospital and clinics,” said Dr. Michele Bennett, a physician with Lawrence OB-GYN Specialists and chair of LMH Health’s quality committee. “Their commitment means that LMH Health provides healthcare that’s not only exceptional for a community hospital—it’s among the best anywhere.”

LMH said it is proud of its work and it regularly earns national and regional honors for its high-quality service.

