Legislation baring Dole name passes Senate in order to help veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation that bares the name of late Sen. Bob Dole has passed the U.S. Senate and is well on its way to becoming law to help veterans.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he applauds the passage of the Joseph Maxwell Cleland and Robert Joseph Dole Memorial Veterans Benefits Improvement Act and the STRONG Veterans Act, which passed the Senate as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package.

“It’s fitting to name the Cleland-Dole Act in honor of two veterans, including Sen. Bob Dole, a Kansan and wounded veteran, who never stopped fighting for his fellow veterans,” Sen. Moran said. “By closing the gaps in health care for rural veterans, protecting veterans’ right to seek care where they choose, investing in the treatment of prostate cancer, expanding homeless outreach programs and more, this legislation touches the lives of veterans in all different walks of life, from every corner of the country, to make certain they have access to the benefits and health care they have earned.”

Moran indicated that the legislation combined provisions from bills passed by the Veterans’ Affairs Committees to expand and strengthen access to health care and benefits.

“The STRONG Veterans Act will help to improve responses to veterans utilizing the new crisis hotline: 9-8-8, provide mental health services and care for post-9/11 veterans and increase access to mental health care for our American Indian veterans,” Moran continued. “This legislation will help the VA meet the unique health care needs of our nation’s heroes and save lives.”

Moran noted that the provisions included in the package include:

