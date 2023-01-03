Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Lexus RX350 driven by Oluwatoyin Babalola, 47, of Lawrence, had been headed west in the middle lane of the interstate.

KHP said Babalola’s vehicle then left the road to the lefthand side and hit the barrier wall.

Officials indicated that Babalola was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

