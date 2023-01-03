KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart customers since the New Year began.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says the chain has since resolved a programming issue that was overcharging people. The agency confirmed any purchases made after January 1st should see a 2.5 percent reduction in state sales tax, though that doesn’t apply to local taxes.

They advise customers who haven’t seen that reduction, or were even double charged, to seek a refund from the retailer.

13 NEWS received several complaints from people who had been charged twice for the separate tax rates.

