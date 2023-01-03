Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.

AG Schmidt said he recently joined an amicus brief alongside a coalition of states to support Ohio’s appeal of a lower-court ruling which involves CSX Transportation that struck down a law that limits how long a train could block a crossing. He said the decision cited the Surface Transportation Board as the sole entity to regulate railroad activity.

Schmidt noted that the issue arose from long trains near an automotive factory that frequently blocked traffic and impeded public safety vehicles from important missions.

The Attorney General indicated that the coalition has asked the Supreme Court to clarify if indeed Congress granted the STB sole jurisdiction over such matters. He said a ruling in favor of the states would reverse lower court rulings that may have misinterpreted the 1995 federal law that abolished the Interstate Commerce Commission. He said the commission was established in 1887 as a federal entity but left safety matters to the states.

Schmidt argued that the 1995 law conferred exclusive jurisdiction over such matters as railroad rates, rules, practices, switching and facilities but is silent on the issue of safety.

“Absent enforceable anti-blocking statutes and ordinances, railroads have little incentive to remove idle trains from grade crossings expeditiously,” Schmidt and the attorneys general wrote. “The results can be tragic, as incidents across the country demonstrate.”

Schmidt indicated that Kansas is one of 37 states that have railroad safety laws on the books. However, in 2018, he said the Kansas Court of Appeals reversed a ruling from the Chase Co. District Court which imposed a fine on BNSF for blocking a road for more than four hours.

In the case of State v. BNSF Railway Company, the Attorney General said the appeals court relied on previous cases that cited the preemption powers of the STB for blocking enforcement of the Kansas law. He said he defended the state law in that case and argued that it is not preempted by federal law.

In recent years, Schmidt noted that bills have been introduced in the Kansas Legislature that would further regulate railroad crossings - including allowable distances for parking railcars from crossing so as not to impede sight lines for automobile traffic. However, he said the measures have stalled over federal preemption concerns.

To read the amicus brief, click HERE.

