Kansas Gov., Lt. Gov. to kick off inaugural day of service

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland will kick off the inaugural day of service on Thursday, Jan. 5, which will run through Saturday. The pair have invited Kansans to participate in local events to lend a hand to one of the various local charities within the state.

“The Day of Service is a great Kansas tradition, and demonstrates the impact we can all make in our communities,” Gov. Kelly said. “Volunteering makes our communities stronger, provides a sense of belonging and improves lives. By donating some of our time, we can make a positive difference in our great state we all call home. Join us for a Day of Service event near you.”

As part of the initiative, Kelly said Kansans can volunteer with various opportunities throughout the Sunflower State.

Day of service events are as follows:

County Time Event Location Sedgwick Jan. 2 - Jan. 7, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. A supply drive wit the Urban League of Kansas. The ULK will accept supply donations for families in need and volunteers will help sort and pack donations. The most needed items include diapers, new children’s underwear and socks, children’s books, coloring books, crayons and toiletry items. 2418 E. 9th St., N., Wichita Douglas Jan. 2 - Jan. 7 Supply drive with the Willow Domestic Violence Center. 1920 Moodie Rd., Lawrence, 1832 Massachusets St., Lawrence Shawnee Jan. 5, 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. A food drive with Harvesters - The Community Food Network. Donation barrels will be located in the Kansas State Capitol from Jan. 5 - Jan. 13. SW 8th and SW Van Buren St., Topeka Lyon Jan. 5, 1 - 4 p.m. Volunteers will move and assemble furniture for a rest and reflection room for SOS Kansas. Help is needed to move and assemble the furniture to prepare the room and make a peaceful welcoming space. 1420 C or E Dr., Emporia Leavenworth Jan. 7, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Supply drive with the Alliance Against Family Violence, an organization that provides direct services to the victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Leavenworth-Lansing Chamber of Commerce, 518 Shawnee St., Leavenworth Wyandotte Jan. 7, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food drive with Cross-Lines Community market. Volunteers will participate by donating food, hygiene and household items. 736 Shawne Ave., Kansas City Saline Jan. 7, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food and personal hygiene product drive with Salina Shares. Most needed items include shampoo and conditioner, lotion, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand-warmers, canned pasta meals with a pop-top, beanie weenies, Vienna sausage, fruit cups, pudding cups, individually wrapped crackers, treats or chips, granola bars, instant oatmeal in individual packets. 155 S. 5th St., Salina Johnson Jan. 7, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Food drive with Shawnee Community Services. Volunteers will sort and repackage donated products or donate food and coats. 1110 W. 67th St., Shawnee Sedgwick Jan. 7, 12 - 6 p.m. A diaper and baby clothing drive in support of the Kansas Birth Justice Society, a Wichita-based nonprofit organization focused on eliminating racial disparities in maternal and infant health. 1540 N. Broadway Suite 203, Wichita Ford Jan. 7, 12 - 4 p.m. Residents are encouraged to participate by donating food at The Manna House. The drive-by food drive allows you to donate food without leaving your car. 1012 1st Ave., Dodge City Riley Jan. 7, 1 - 4 p.m. Hygiene supply drive with Flint Hills Breadbasket. Volunteers can make donations from Jan. 2 to Jan. 7, with in-person sorting and packaging of goods on Jan. 7. Suggested items to donate include: toilet paper, paper towels, soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, and full-size toothpaste. 905 Yuma St., Manhattan Douglas Jan. 7 Food drive with Just Food, a food bank in Douglas Co. Multiple locations Montgomery Jan. 9 - 13, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Volunteers will sort and stock the pantry at the Community Access Center. 307 1/2 W. Pecan St., Independence

For more information, click HERE.

