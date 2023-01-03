Kansas Farm Bureau to honor 100-, 150-year-old family farms in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau will honor family farms that have been in the trade for 100 to 150 years in 2023, and applications for consideration have now opened.

The Kansas Farm Bureau says in 2023 it will continue its recognition of Sesquicentennial Farms as well as its annual Century Farm program. It said the latter honors members who own farms of at least 80 acres that have been within the same family for 100 years or more. The Sesquicentennial Farm recognition goes to those that have been within the same family for 150 years or more.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers have a lot to be proud of,” Joe Newland, Kansas Farm Bureau president, says. “One thing we take pride in is our value in the traditions and strong family ties through generations of rural living. Kansas Farm Bureau is honored to celebrate those through the Century Farm and Sesquicentennial Farms programs.”

KFB indicated that the deadline for consideration in either program is May 15.

So far, the Bureau noted that it has recognized 3,075 Century Farms and 88 Sesquicentennial Farms since the inception of each.

Complete details for qualification and applications can be found at county offices or HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.