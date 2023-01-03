K-State’s Deuce Vaughn declares for 2023 NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State star running back Deuce Vaughn has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vaughn announced via Twitter on Monday that he will forego his senior season with the Wildcats to try his hand at the pros.

He was a consensus All-American for the second straight season, rushing for a total 1,558 yards, receiving 378 yards, and scoring a total 12 touchdowns in 2022.

