Incoming KS House Democratic Leader Vic Miller looks ahead to the 2023 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature convenes next week.

Following the November election, the leadership in the Kansas House includes a new House Speaker for the Republicans and Minority Leader for the Democrats.

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, takes the helm for the House Democrats. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to the session.

After several years in the legislature - starting with a stint in 1976 before he left to hold several local positions - Miller said he decided to seek a leadership role in order to help grow the number of Democrats holding office and help advance Gov. Laura Kelly’s agenda. He said he’s also like to see how the legislature could support growing the number of educators in Kansas.

Watch the interview to hear how Miller hopes to achieve his goals while working with a Republican super majority.

