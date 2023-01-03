Gov. dubs new Secretary of Administration, Interim Chief Technology Officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has named a new Secretary of Administration and a new Interim Chief Technology Officer.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Adam Proffitt to serve as her Secretary of Administration and Jeff Maxon to serve as her Interim Chief Information Technology Officer. Proffitt is the current Budget Director and will serve in an acting capacity until the Kansas Senate confirms him as the new head of the agency.

Gov. Kelly noted that both positions were previously held by Dr. DeAngela Burns-Wallace, who will leave the state’s service on Jan. 6. However, in the future, the roles will be considered separately as they were before Burns-Wallace joined the administration.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these two individuals to serve in some of the most important roles of my administration. Adam’s work as Budget Director has been exemplary, and Jeff has been at the forefront of cybersecurity and technology issues for the past four years,” Kelly said. “I’m confident each of them will continue the great work that Dr. Burns-Wallace began as Secretary and CITO.”

Kelly indicated that Proffitt has served in his current role since 2020. In this role, he works to construct a budget for the state that is both sustainable and reflects her policy priorities. He will continue to serve in dual roles as Budget Director and Secretary of Administration.

Before his time as Budget Director, the Governor said Proffitt served as Medicaid Director for the Sunflower State and manage its $3.8 billion system. Before he transitioned to public service, he spent 15 years in the private sector, where he held various roles in financial planning and forecasting. She said most of his time in the private sector was spent at the global headquarters of Payless ShoeSource. He is a lifelong Kansan and earned a degree in Economics from Washburn University.

“I’m humbled to be able to continue serving the people of Kansas in this new role,” said Proffitt. “I want to thank Governor Kelly for the opportunity, and I look forward to building on the accomplishments that Dr. Burns-Wallace has achieved in her time as Secretary.”

Kelly noted that Maxon has served as Chief Information Security Officer since 2020 and will continue in that role as he serves as CITO. He has served in many roles since 2009 and serves as a Cyber Defense Operations Craftsman with Kansas Air National Guard.

In 2022, the Governor said Maxon was recognized as a top Global CISO by Cyber Defense Magazine. He earned a degree in Computer Science from Washburn University and a Master’s in Information Assurance and Cybersecurity from Capella University. He holds multiple licenses and professional certifications.

“I’m so thankful to Governor Kelly for the chance to continue the work that we have started with Dr. Burns-Wallace as CITO,” said Maxon. “There are a number of opportunities for the State of Kansas to capitalize on as it relates to technology, and I’m excited to serve in the role of Interim CITO.”

Kelly indicated that the Secretary of Administration will serve in an acting capacity until confirmation by the Kansas Senate. She will begin the search for a permanent CITO soon.

