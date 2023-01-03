Fort Riley Operation Santa Claus breaks records in 2022 with 1,160+ kids served

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus broke records in 2022 with more than 1,160 kids served and 500 families aided.

Officials at Fort Riley say Operation Santa Claus wrapped up a record-breaking 2022 and volunteers were recognized by Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote for their efforts.

Fort Riley indicated that the awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to officials, the operation supported more than 500 families this holiday season and efforts led to more than 1,169 children getting holiday gifts.

