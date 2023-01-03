Emergency in Monday Night Football game shows role of medical personnel at athletic events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of people in the stands and millions more people watching on television witnessed the scariest of situations when a player suffered a medical emergency Monday night in an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The player, Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest following a tackle in the first quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bills say Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored before he was taken to the hospital.

Medical crews administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and applied an automated external defibrillator to Hamlin on the field before he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance, which had driven onto the playing field.

Hamlin’s teammates and members of the Bengals were visibly shaken as medical crews administered emergency treatment.

Members of the Bills’ team went to a knee as they circled their teammate as he was on the football field receiving treatment.

Players from both teams retreated to their locker rooms about 25 minutes after Hamlin’s medical emergency.

Hamlin was listed in critical condition on Tuesday.

The game, which televised on ESPN, eventually was postponed. The NFL hasn’t said whether it will be resumed.

Beyond generating an outpouring of prayers and support for Hamlin, the incident also shined a spotlight on the role of medical personnel at athletic events.

Kristan Todd, the head athletic trainer at Washburn University in Topeka, said members of her staff are trained not only to treat injuries, but also to respond to medical emergencies if the need would arise.

“Obviously, we hope that we never have to do a CPR situation,” Todd told 13 NEWS on Tuesday afternoon, “but we are prepared for if it does happen.”

Todd said Washburn University has AED machines at all practices and games.

Members of the Washburn University training staff go through extensive practice before each season to make sure they’re ready for any situation that could develop, Todd said.

“We have emergency action plans that are in place,” she said, “and every year we have a day that we practice emergency situations.”

Todd said time is of the essence and everyone on the training and medical staff has a job to do.

“Every second counts,” Todd said, “so you want to be as efficient as you can.”

That’s where the training comes in, she said.

“You really can’t make a mistake in that situation,” Todd said. “So it needs to be like riding a bike. If something like that happens, then you’ve got to just be ready. It’s got to be second-nature to you, to be be able to do a situation.

“You can’t really take time to think. You just have to act. And so that’s why all of the practicing gets us ready for those situations.”

Athletic trainers are at each Washburn University practice and game.

Additionally, physicians are present for football, basketball and soccer games at Washburn University.

Ambulances also are present at football games.

Todd also said Washburn University coaching staffs work with athletic trainers to be aware of emergency action plans for their teams.

