Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.

Officials noted that they performed chest compressions on Owens, who had been pinned inside her vehicle. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD said that it can confirm that the collision happened in the westbound lanes of travel. It also found that Owens was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials indicated that Redding was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. As of noon on Jan. 3, he is in stable condition.

