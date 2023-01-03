CDC predicts huge spike in diabetes among young adults in next 40 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CDC has predicted a huge spike in diabetes among those under the age of 20 by 2060.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the number of those under the age of 20 with diabetes in the U.S. is likely to increase more rapidly in the coming decades. The prediction comes from a new modeling study published in Diabetes Care. Researchers have forecast that a growing number of those under 20 to be newly diagnosed between 2017 and 2060.

The CDC indicated that the expected upward trend may lead to as many as 220,000 young people with type 2 diabetes in 2060 - an almost 700% increase - and the number of those with type 1 could increase as much as 60% in the next four decades.

Even if the rate of new diabetes diagnoses among younger people remains the same over the next 40 years, the CDC said type 2 diabetes diagnoses could increase by nearly 70% and type 1 could increase by 3% by 2060.

According to the CDC, type 1 diabetes remains more common in American youth, but type 2 has substantially increased over the last two decades. Given the trend, it said a total of 526,000 young people may have diabetes by 2060. Comparatively, it said 213,000 had diabetes in 2017.

“This new research should serve as a wake-up call for all of us. It’s vital that we focus our efforts to ensure all Americans, especially our young people, are the healthiest they can be,” said CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry, MD, MPH. “The COVID-19 pandemic underscored how critically important it is to address chronic diseases, like diabetes. This study further highlights the importance of continuing efforts to prevent and manage chronic diseases, not only for our current population but also for generations to come.”

In addition to the overall predictions, the CDC said data by race and ethnicity has predicted a higher burden of type 2 diabetes among Black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, and American Indian/Alaska Native youth.

“Increases in diabetes—especially among young people—are always worrisome, but these numbers are alarming,” said Christopher Holliday, Ph.D., MPH, MA, FACHE, director of CDC’s Division of Diabetes Translation. “This study’s startling projections of type 2 diabetes increases show why it is crucial to advance health equity and reduce the widespread disparities that already take a toll on people’s health.”

The CDC indicated that there could be several explanations for the rise in type 2, including the increase in the prevalence of childhood obesity. The presence of diabetes in people of childbearing age may be another important factor as maternal diabetes increases the risk of diabetes in children.

According to the Centers, those with diabetes are at a higher risk for heart disease or stroke, diabetes complications and premature death. Researchers are actively investigating ways of preventing type 1 diabetes and studies in adults have found steps that can be taken to reduce risk factors of type 2.

