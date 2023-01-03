Cause of New Year’s Day house fire remains undetermined

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of an East Topeka house fire on New Year’s Day remains a mystery.

The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, it responded to reports of a house fire at 337 SE Arter Ave.

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke and flames coming from the single-story home. Firefighters started an offensive attack and kept the fire contained to the structure of origin. They were also able to perform a primary search of the home and found that no occupants had been inside.

An investigation into the fire has been unable to determine what caused it. Around $15,500 in damage was caused to the home.

TFD noted that working smoke detectors were not found within the home.

