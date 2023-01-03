California truck driver dies in accident near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from California was pronounced dead after his truck ran off a highway near Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 143 at Old 81 Highway - north of Salina - with reports of a fatal crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, of Fresno, Cali., had been headed east on the highway when, for an unknown reason, it went off the edge of the road. They said the truck continued to crash through a T intersection and landed in the ditch on the east side of Old 81.

KHP indicated that Deol was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.