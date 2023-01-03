California truck driver dies in accident near Salina

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from California was pronounced dead after his truck ran off a highway near Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 143 at Old 81 Highway - north of Salina - with reports of a fatal crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Gurmeet S. Deol, 36, of Fresno, Cali., had been headed east on the highway when, for an unknown reason, it went off the edge of the road. They said the truck continued to crash through a T intersection and landed in the ditch on the east side of Old 81.

KHP indicated that Deol was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal Hollywood
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Monday morning in the 400 block of S.E. Leland...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after accidental gunshot
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
FILE
Woman, child killed when semi rear-ends vehicle on Kansas highway

Latest News

FILE
Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Some areas received at least 0.50" others not as lucky
Near seasonal, steady/falling temperatures during the day
Sheriff Brian Hill says a 21 year old named Jacobe Quiring-Grier of Topeka is in custody and...
Police chase leads to arrest