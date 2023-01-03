Better Business Bureau offers tips to help keep financial resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the new year comes new financial opportunities and the Better Business Bureau has given out some tips that may help come some fiscal new years resolutions.

The Better Business Bureau says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that with holiday expenses looming on many credit card bills and bank balances a little lighter from extra gifts exchanged with family and friends, it has given some tips on how to navigate new year financial resolutions.

If 2023 is the year to reduce debt and bump up the savings account, the BBB noted that it is not a bad idea to revisit past financial goals.

Post-pandemic, the Bureau indicated that households continue to be affected and many have needed to reassess retirement timelines, consider where and how they live and how that affects future personal goals.

The BBB said that several federal financial programs have come to an end and employment opportunities have varied from sector to sector. As consumers look ahead to the new year, it said a stable financial footing may become necessary to meet day-to-day needs.

When thinking about current finances and sticking to new year’s resolutions, the BBB said residents should consider these tips:

Inventory your credit cards. Credit cards are known to have high interest rates and this can waste a lot of money over time. Reach out to companies to see if a balance transfer offer can be used to switch to a card with a lower rate or ask if the interest rate can be lowered. Research the institution where the card is held and read the terms carefully - there may be big penalties if a payment is missed. If you have multiple cards, decide which strategy to pay the debt off is best. Some experts recommend the highest interest rates first while others recommend those with the smallest balances first. Additionally, attempt to send in payments throughout the month. Put $5 towards debt instead of other minor expenses throughout the day.

Avoid wasting money on unethical businesses or scams. When making a purchase or choosing a business, check their record. Make careful decisions to save time, money and headaches.

Take advantage of free tools. There are various online tools to help manage and reduce debt.

Start budgeting. Create a written budget and track spending to save money and stop spending more than what is earned. First, figure out how much debt you have, you need an accurate picture before you can figure out your budget. Note the difference between fixed expenses, needs and wants. If you have debt, include repayment goals in your budget. If possible, factor in retirement and emergency savings. Factor in any alternate income that you can think of - like selling unused items or part-time work in the gig community.

To research a business’s background with the Better Business Bureau, click HERE.

