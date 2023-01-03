Aldrick Scott denied bond, Cari Allen’s cause of death determined

Scott’s charges were upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder in late December
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of murdering Cari Allen of Omaha. Her body was found in Topeka on Dec. 21, 2022. She had been missing since the weekend before Thanksgiving.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aldrick Scott, who is charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, is denied bond.

Scott, 47, had his arraignment in Douglas County Court Tuesday. Scott’s original kidnapping charges saw him with a bond of $10 million. Charges were later upgraded to include first-degree murder.

New information from court shows Cari Allen died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say there’s evidence that Scott was in her house when she disappeared. There’s also allegedly evidence that places him near the shallow grave in Topeka, Kansas, where Cari Allen’s body was found.

Prosecutors said that the trunk lining is missing and a gun was retrieved from his vehicle. They also said shovels were missing from the victim’s garage.

Investigative Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

