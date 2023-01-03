Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An over-the-weekend aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan has landed three men behind bars for the crime.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that three men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case that happened on Monday evening in Manhattan.

Officials indicated that they received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. on Monday which reported that shots had been fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at the Links Apartments. As officials arrived, a witness reported a shooting followed by a man who was forced from an apartment into a vehicle.

RCPD noted that Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, was quickly found in the area and detained for questioning.

Officials said another 911 call was received just before 11 p.m. from the victim - a 26-year-old man who said he needed help and was in the 1200 block of Colorado St. He was quickly found and taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of stab wounds and facial injuries.

RCPD then said another individual, Zane Thomas, 27, of Junction City, was present with the victim when officers arrived and detained him for questions as well.

After further investigation, officials said Thomas was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and possession of marijuana. He remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

RCPD also said that Varvel was arrested and booked on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of cocaine. he also remains confined on a $500,000 bond.

Officials indicated that a third suspect, Cooper Brown, 21, of Manhattan, was also identified and arrested. He was booked on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He remains confined on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.