$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts.

The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.

“The funding approved today will accelerate the work my administration is doing to expand broadband, attract new businesses and create jobs, and strengthen the state’s information security,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank the bipartisan State Finance Council and everyone who participated in the SPARK process for helping ensure these relief dollars are invested as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

The Office noted that the SPARK Executive Committee met on Dec. 20 to consider program design proposals for funds recommended by the committee in September. The Executive Committee then reviewed proposals and recommended programs to distribute the funds allocated to Kansas through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The programs approved today will make catalytic investments in critical areas of need that will position Kansas for future success,” Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman said. “From broadband to economic development, these programs will provide funding to Kansas communities that will be impactful for years to come.”

According to the Office, the portfolio of approved funds includes investments in competitive grant programs in the four SPARK Advisory Panel areas - Connectivity, Efficiency and Modernization, Health and Education and Economic Revitalization.

“I’m thrilled that the program details are finalized and these dollars can begin flowing to Kansas communities and businesses,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “The competitive opportunities available will be transformative for the Kansas economy and substantively improve the quality of life for all Kansans. I commend the Executive Committee and Advisory Panel members for their diligent work in shaping the recommendations approved today and helping put Kansas on a path to future success.”

