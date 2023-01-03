2023 Legislative hotline opens to Kansas residents

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As legislators prepare to gavel in, the State Library has opened the 2023 Legislative hotline for residents to call with questions.

The State Library of Kansas says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is just a phone call or chat away with the toll-free Legislative Hotline at 1-800-432-3924. It said calls will be answered by experienced reference and research librarians.

The Library noted that frequently asked questions include:

  • Who are my legislators?
  • How can I contact my legislators?
  • What is the status of this bill?

The Library indicated that other questions may involve the legislative process, where to find historic information and other Kansas-government-focused questions.

The Hotline will be available to Kansans Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., however, the Library said constituents can leave a brief message for their legislators or for a librarian’s response. Questions can be emailed to infodesk@ks.gov.

Residents may also chat with a librarian in real-time through the library’s Ask a Librarian service HERE.

