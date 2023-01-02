Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program.

The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come together to release the inaugural 15 Under 40 class of young professionals who make a difference in their communities.

“We are incredibly honored to recognize such a distinguished group for our inaugural 15 under 40 class,” said Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our membership has been committed to engaging young professionals for the past several years and we feel very strongly that one way to engage is to recognize achievement.”

The Chambers indicated that the 2023 winners will be recognized at a special reception at 4 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Manhattan Conference Center.

“While we knew we had a number of accomplished Young Professionals in the region, even we were a bit surprised by the level of achievement from this year’s winners. I can’t wait to honor these 15 individuals at the Regional Leader’s Retreat and look forward to continuing to recognize our top young professionals in the coming years,” Smith concluded.

The Chambers noted that winners were nominated from three counties that make up the Manhattan MSA - Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary. They said nominees were then asked to fill out an application which outlined their achievements in their profession as well as work in the community. From the nearly 100 nominees and over 50 applicants, an appointed committee chose the final 15.

To be eligible for nomination, the Chambers said professionals had to fit the following criteria:

Be over the age of 18 and under the age of 40 as of Nov. 30, 2022.

Be employed in the greater Manhattan region.

Exhibit qualities expressed in the 15 Under 40 criteria - up and coming star in their profession, leadership and community service.

The Chambers indicated that the 2023 winners are as follows:

Doug Barrett

Summer Ott Dierks

Sheila Ellis-Glasper

Casie Hartwich

Marc Kent

Blade Mages

Catherine McKinley

Tammy Melton

Jayme Minton

Weston Moody

Rebecca Robinson

Kate Ryan

Jeff Sackrider

Katie Seay

Ashley Urban

