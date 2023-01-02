Wyandotte County mourns after deputy passes away over the weekend

Deputy Sonny Johnson.
Deputy Sonny Johnson.(Provided by the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is grieving after an off-duty deputy passed away Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Sonny Johnson passed away on Jan. 1.

Deputy Johnson worked as a detention officer for Wyandotte County.

He was off duty at the time of his death.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into his death is being handled by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

“At this time, we ask for our communities’ thoughts and prayers for our loss,” the sheriff’s office said.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. No further information is available at this time. We are working to learn more.

