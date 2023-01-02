Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries.

The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.

Her parents say Shantell was asleep when a fire started in a spare room across the hall from her bedroom in the home they rented at 1278 SW Lincoln.

Before the fire, her mother Tina Pillsbury had been talking to Shantell while cleaning their guinea pig and chinchilla cages in the spare room. She went downstairs to get a trash bag and was talking to Shantell’s stepfather Mike Beatty. Less than 10 minutes later, they heard a crash. They thought a cat had knocked over something, but when they got to the stairway they smelled the smoke.

Mike says he tried four or five times to make it up the stairs to Shantell, but couldn’t reach her.

“It’s almost like I ran into a immovable wall every time I went up there,” he said. “It was so hot and so intense and I could not move forward any further.”

The family says they’re told it appears the fire may have been electrical-related. They say their experience is a reminder to have a fire safety plan, including an escape plan, exit routes and working smoke detectors. The house did not have working smoke detectors - they admit they simply never thought about it themselves, leaving it to the landlord since they were renting.

“We thought we knew what we were going to do in case of a fire but you panic,” Tina said.

As they prepared to say goodbye to Shantell, Mike and Tina say they learned their daughter had declared to become an organ donor. They say it has brought them light during this otherwise dark time.

Hear the couple share what Shantell’s decision means to them and how she was honored as a hero Monday on 13 NEWS at 10.

Tina and Mike had renter’s insurance, but incurred numerous expenses with Shantell’s medical treatment and as they try to find recover from losing everything. If you would like to assist them, a GoFundMe is set up by clicking here.

