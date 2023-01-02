Woman, child killed when semi rear-ends vehicle on Kansas highway

GREENSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and child were both pronounced dead after a semi-truck rear-ended their disabled car on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 54 and 37th Ave. in Kiowa Co. with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Kia Soul driven by Adrienne R. Deal, 40, of Cheney, had been parked in the eastbound lane of the highway with its lights off as it was possibly disabled.

KHP indicated that a 2018 WestStar semi-truck driven by Omar A. Mohamoud, 38, of Dodge City, had also been headed east on the highway and rear-ended the Kia.

Officials noted that Deal was pronounced dead at the scene. They also said a child in Deal’s vehicle perished as a result of the crash. Mohamoud walked away from the crash without injury.

