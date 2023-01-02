Unleaded gas prices rise 16 cents in Topeka, still down from 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are up in the Capital City by 16 cents from the last week of 2022, however, they’re still lower than prices from Jan. 2022.

On Monday, Jan. 2, AAA reports that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.80 and the average for a gallon of diesel is $4.01. While diesel prices dropped three cents from Sunday, unleaded remained the same.

Compared to the previous week, AAA indicates this is five cents more than Kansans paid at the pump for unleaded and four cents less for diesel. In December, Kansans paid 23 cents more for unleaded and 55 cents more for diesel. In January 2022, Kansans paid 16 cents more for regular gas and 72 cents less for diesel.

The highest prices to date remain at $4.64 for a gallon of unleaded on June 15, 2022, and $5.37 for a gallon of diesel on June 26.

In the Capital City, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $2.80, which is one cent higher than Sunday, 16 cents higher than the previous week, 19 cents less than the previous month and 15 cents less than the previous year. Diesel was recorded at $4.04, which is one cent less than Sunday, 8 cents less than the previous week, 59 cents less than the previous month and 78 cents more than the previous year.

According to AAA, gas in Wichita has the lowest average in the state. Unleaded rang in at $2.71 per gallon and diesel cost $3.83. Kansas City came next with a price of $2.72 for unleaded and $4.05 for diesel. Lawrence residents pay an average of $2.75 for unleaded and $3.9 for diesel. Lastly, Manhattan had the highest price in the state with an average of $2.85 for unleaded and $3.96 for diesel.

Compared to the national average, Kansans pay about 41 cents less than the national average of $3.21.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Topeka can be found at the Kwik Shop on SW 21st, the Wehner’s Thriftway in Rossville, Sam’s Club on Wanamaker, the Murphy Express on Wanamaker and the Jonesey’s Service in Melvern all for $2.69 per gallon.

GasBuddy found the cheapest gas in Kansas is sold at Fav Trip in Leavenworth for $2.42 per gallon.

