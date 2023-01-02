Topeka Zoo monitors health of second-oldest Sun Bear in North America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is monitoring the health of Hoho the Sun Bear who is believed to be the second-oldest in North America.

The Topeka Zoo took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 2, to notify residents of the Capital City that it is monitoring the health of Hoho, a geriatric Sun Bear.

“As we turn the calendar to a new year, we are unfortunately reminded that Father Time catches up to all of us,” said a spokesperson for the Zoo.

Hoho was born in 1989 and is believed to be the second-oldest Sun Bear in North America, only following his twin brother who was born an hour beforehand.

The Zoo noted that Hoho came to the Capital City in 2018 and has been a guest favorite ever since. He is known for sticking out his tongue and showing guests his “best side.”

Zoo staff said it would keep the public updated as they continue to test and monitor Hoho and that they appreciate the public’s kind words of encouragement.

