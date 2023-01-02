Topeka man allegedly leads officers on late-night stolen car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly led officers on an overnight car chase in a stolen SUV.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 2, that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka, is in custody and faces multiple charges after a police chase late Monday night. Officials were led from North Topeka to southeast Shawnee Co.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, officials said they were notified that a blue or green 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe had been stolen from a business in the 4200 block of Seward Ave. As deputies received the information, they saw a vehicle that matched the description near NW Lyman and NW Tyler St.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, however, the driver, which was later identified as Quiring-Grier, refused to stop and began a chase.

Officials indicated that the pursuit continued over the Sardou Bridge and left the city limits. The SUV continued on country roads in east and southeast Shawnee Co. as well as through Douglas Co. for a brief amount of time.

Finally, officials said that near SE 53rd St. and SE Croco Rd. the stolen vehicle hit a spike strip and a deputy was able to perform a successful tactical vehicle intervention maneuver near SE Berryton and SE 53rd St. which ended the chase.

However, officials noted that Quiring-Gireir attempted to run from the stolen car, but was quickly apprehended and arrested. He received medical attention at the scene and at a local hospital for back pain. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on felony interference with law enforcement, fleeing and eluding in a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license, theft and several traffic violations. He also had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest through Shawnee Co.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation. The Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.