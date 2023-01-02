“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a young woman who died of injuries suffered in a Dec. 26 house fire is remembering her as a hero.

The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.

“(She was) really outgoing. She liked music,” her stepfather, Mike Beatty, said of her personality.

They say Shantell was recently engaged and planning for her future.

“She’s got a big heart - a very big heart,” said her mother, Tina Pillsbury. “She was my world.”

That heart now beats in another woman’s body.

Her parents say Shantell was asleep when a fire started in a spare room across the hall from her bedroom in the home they rented at 1278 SW Lincoln.

Before the fire, Tina had been talking to Shantell while cleaning their guinea pig and chinchilla cages in the spare room. She went downstairs to get a trash bag and was talking to Mike. Less than 10 minutes later, they heard a crash. They thought a cat had knocked over something, but when they got to the stairway they smelled the smoke.

“(Tina) looked up and said, ‘Oh my God. The house is on fire,’ and when I looked up the stairs, it was completely engulfed in black smoke,” Mike recalled. “There was no flames, no orange, no red, just black.”

Mike says he tried four or five times to make it up the stairs to Shantell, but couldn’t reach her.

“It’s almost like I ran into a immovable wall every time I went up there,” he said. “It was so hot and so intense and I could not move forward any farther.”

Shantell suffered burns over 25 percent of her body, but it was the intense heat and toxic smoke that proved too much. When doctors at University of Kansas Hospital’s burn center delivered the news Shantell would not survive and the family prepared to say goodbye, a new group of staff came to visit.

“They were talking to us and the next thing you know, he tells us, ‘Your daughter is a donor and is giving of herself,’ and it hit me like..I almost hit the ground because I was so proud,” Mike said. “It was so dark, and then when I heard that, that was like a light shining out of this darkness.”

Mike and Tina said there unaware Shantell had signed her driver’s license to become an organ donor. They estimate she was probably only 17-years at the time.

They say the transplant team worked through the weekend to match Shantell’s organs with recipients. Monday morning, hospital staff lined the hallway for an Honor Walk, guiding Shantell toward her final gift.

“It was like she was an Army man and they were giving her the Medal of Honor,” Tina said of the emotional experience. “She was my warrior.”

Mike says knowing other families are finding joy makes their grief a bit easier to handle.

“We want Shantell back. I would choose that any time, but this is the only way I can think of her going makes us feel good - not that we lost her, but she saved four lives, including a little girl,” he said.

The family was told that a seven-year-old girl received Shantell’s kidney; a 40-year-old man received her other kidney and pancreas; her liver to a 49-year-old man; and that beautiful heart was gifted to a 42-year-old woman.

“Maybe one day I’ll get to listen to her heart again,” Tina said. “I am proud of her.”

“We prayed for a miracle for us, and He gave us a miracle but it’s for us but not what we wanted - but it’s times four, so I’ll take it,” Mike said. “She’s a hero.”

The family says they’re told it appears the fire may have been electrical-related. They say their experience is a reminder to have a fire safety plan, including an escape plan, exit routes and working smoke detectors. The house did not have working smoke detectors - they admit they simply never thought about it themselves, leaving it to the landlord since they were renting.

“We thought we knew what we were going to do in case of a fire but you panic,” Tina said.

The family also encourages everyone to consider becoming an organ donor. In Kansas, people may join the registry when they receive or renew their driver’s license. You also may sign up anytime or check your registration status at https://donatelifeks.com/.

Tina and Mike had renter’s insurance, but incurred numerous expenses with Shantell’s medical treatment and as they try to find recover from losing everything. If you would like to assist them, a GoFundMe is set up by clicking here.

