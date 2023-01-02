SCNO Solid Waste’s collection event receives 1,600+ lbs. of cardboard

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s Solid Waste Department is off to a great start this year with the success of a collection drive that brought in loads of recyclable cardboard.

Crews took in boxes and other cardboard items at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Saturday, December 31, and the county has released the collection results. Solid Waste director Bill Sutton told 13 NEWS they had around 70 drop-offs, equaling about 1,700 lbs. of cardboard.

Following the event’s success, the Solid Waste Department said similar events are likely in the future. If the Department does plan another collection, it will be updated on the Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Facebook page.

