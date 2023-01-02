Russell Post Office to be renamed after Sen. Bob Dole following passage of bill

Senator Bob Dole
Senator Bob Dole(WGEM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Post Office in Russell will soon bare the name of one of Kansas’ favorite sons following the passage of a new bill.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says that his legislation to rename the Russell Post Office to the Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building has been passed into law.

“Senator Bob Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come from,” Rep. Mann said. “Born and raised in Russell, Kansas, he knew that the heartbeat of our nation lies in places like his hometown. He bravely served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his military service. He served as the congressman representing the Big First District of Kansas for eight years and in the U.S. Senate for 27 years, acting as the majority leader twice, and becoming his party’s nominee for President in 1996.”

Congressman Mann said he spent some time with Sen. Dole before he passed and discussed “The Kansas Approach.” He said this includes honesty, hard work, respect for your roots, common sense, service, simplicity and genuine, thoughtful care for people.

“Senator Dole dedicated his life to serving others and has inspired many people, including me. Naming a post office after one of Kansas’ favorite sons in the town he grew up in is a small but meaningful way to pay tribute to this Kansas giant and American hero,” Mann concluded.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

