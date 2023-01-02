Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close

Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023.

The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.

However, moviegoers can still use their Regal gift cards at either Regal West Ridge at 1727 SW Wanamaker Rd. or Regal Southwind at 3433 Iowa St. in Lawrence.

The West Ridge theater will remain open as Regal owns that building. This theater runs discounted prices for movies that have been out for a good amount of time. However, there is talk that new movies may now be shown there.

Managers noted that they will move to the West Ridge location and employees were made aware of the closure.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
FILE
5 hospitalized after SUV T-bones semi on Kansas highway
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Bradley E. Tevis, 43, faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled...
Osage Co. man faces SNCO drug charges following traffic stop

Latest News

Hollywood Theaters
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
East Topeka shooting
Man suffers critical injuries Monday morning in East Topeka shooting
Thrifty Car Wash
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
FILE
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police