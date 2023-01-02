Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023.

The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.

However, moviegoers can still use their Regal gift cards at either Regal West Ridge at 1727 SW Wanamaker Rd. or Regal Southwind at 3433 Iowa St. in Lawrence.

The West Ridge theater will remain open as Regal owns that building. This theater runs discounted prices for movies that have been out for a good amount of time. However, there is talk that new movies may now be shown there.

Managers noted that they will move to the West Ridge location and employees were made aware of the closure.

