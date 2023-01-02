One person dies, another with ‘serious injuries’ in Lawrence collision

A two-vehicle collision in Lawrence left one person dead and another with “serious injuries.” (File)(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision in Lawrence left one person dead and another with “serious injuries.”

According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, officers were called to respond to a crash before midnight Sunday at the intersection of 6th and Iowa. Two cars were involved in the collision, with one occupant trapped in each.

Officers had to perform chest compressions on one of the drivers who was pinned inside a vehicle, but that victim was later pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene. Crews on the scene also had to free the other driver trapped in their car. That driver was eventually freed by first responders and transported to a trauma center.

Officials with the Accident Investigation Unit in Lawrence will look at the evidence and witness statements and attempt to notify families.

