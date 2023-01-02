North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash.

The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.

As of Monday, Jan. 2, all of the car wash equipment had been uninstalled and company officials said the building would be torn down to make room for a new Qdoba.

The chain Mexican restaurant hopes to open the doors to its new Topeka location in the summer of 2023.

This is the third establishment to pop up in the area recently, following Chipotle and Scooters. While Chipotle is open, crews were still finishing the parking lot for Scooters.

Currently, Qdoba only has one Topeka location at 1025 SW Wanamaker Rd.

