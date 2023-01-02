North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash

Thrifty Car Wash
Thrifty Car Wash(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash.

The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.

As of Monday, Jan. 2, all of the car wash equipment had been uninstalled and company officials said the building would be torn down to make room for a new Qdoba.

The chain Mexican restaurant hopes to open the doors to its new Topeka location in the summer of 2023.

This is the third establishment to pop up in the area recently, following Chipotle and Scooters. While Chipotle is open, crews were still finishing the parking lot for Scooters.

Currently, Qdoba only has one Topeka location at 1025 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
FILE
5 hospitalized after SUV T-bones semi on Kansas highway
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Bradley E. Tevis, 43, faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled...
Osage Co. man faces SNCO drug charges following traffic stop

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
Stay weather aware today, still some uncertainty on how this cloud cover will impact the severe...
Midday update on the storm risk today
Hoho the Sun Bear
Topeka Zoo monitors health of second-oldest Sun Bear in North America