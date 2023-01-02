Monday forecast: Rain with storms this afternoon/evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is going to be a risk for showers/storms this afternoon and evening where the potential for severe weather is possible. The main threats would be 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail with a higher potential for severe weather staying to the south of the WIBW viewing area.

Taking Action:

Watch for patchy fog this morning mainly toward the Missouri border.

Rain develops as early as the late morning hours however the better chance likely won’t develop until after 1pm with t-storms possible. Some of the storms may be strong to severe producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail through this evening so stay weather aware.

While the winter precipitation stays north in Nebraska with this storm system, if there is any winter precipitation it’ll mainly stay near the Nebraska border tonight into tomorrow morning and have minimal impact but we will continue to monitor the trends through tomorrow in case the risk shifts south.



Impacts will be highest early in the week with our storm system that will bring rain and even t-storms at times. While it is unusual to have severe weather this time of year, can’t completely rule out a warning or two this afternoon or early this evening so stay weather aware. Even if we don’t have any severe weather, lightning is still going to be a concern so stay inside if you do hear thunder.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms develop this afternoon. Highs could range from the low 40s in north-central Kansas to near 60° near I-35. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds E/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. As colder air moves in through the day, it’s possible temperatures remain steady if not fall through the day and whatever warming occurs will be minimal meaning highs will likely remain in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

The more seasonal temperatures will remain through Thursday before a possible warming trend Friday through the weekend. There is a possibility both lows and highs may be slightly cooler this weekend vs what the 8 day indicates so this will be something to monitor. After the storm system today and tonight there aren’t any significant storm systems the remainder of the week or weekend so the focus will mainly be on the cloud and temperature aspect of the forecast.

Hail/wind risk with storms this afternoon/early this evening (SPC/WIBW)

