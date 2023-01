TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting Monday morning in East Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 a.m. in the 400 block of S.E. Leland.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.