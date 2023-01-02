January dubbed Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The International Association of Fire Fighters has dubbed January Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month in hopes of reversing a new trend.

The International Association of Fire Fighters says on Monday, Jan. 2, that occupational cancer has surpassed heart disease and is now the leading cause of death among firefighters. It said it has joined the Firefighter Cancer Support Network to commit to reversing this trend to save the lives of more firefighters.

During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month, IAFF said it and FCSN will deliver targeted education about best practices and resources to reduce the impact of cancer on the community.

“As we continue to learn more about the link between firefighting and cancer, it is more important than ever that we take steps to minimize the risk firefighters face every single day,” says FCSN CEO Bryan Frieders. “The science around firefighter exposures is constantly changing but with continued research, we learn more and more and are better equipped to introduce prevention practices to reduce our risk of developing occupational cancer.”

IAFF indicated that the month-long campaign will include safety stand-downs, facts, podcasts, survivor stories and training briefs. The materials focus on the scope of the cancer problem, prevention, best practices, survivorship, leadership tactics and skills to help departments reduce their risk.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, accounting for more than 74% of the line-of-duty deaths added to the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall of Honor each year,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service. Together, the IAFF and FCSN are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to keep firefighters healthy on and off the job.”

The Association noted that topics are reinforced through online resources like daily training information and infographics which promote the program on social media and podcasts addressing important cancer topics and the latest research.

