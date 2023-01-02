Fred White, one of original Earth, Wind and Fire members, dies

One of the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire has died.
One of the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire has died.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023
(Gray News) - Fred White, an original Earth, Wind and Fire member, has died, the band announced. He was 67.

“Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” the Instagram post of his brother Verline White said.

Fred White was the brother of founding members Maurice and Verdine White and joined the band as a teenager, Entertainment Weekly said. He was a member of the band until the 80s.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the band in 2000.

