Eureka couple allegedly busted with meth by K-9 during traffic stop

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Eureka couple was allegedly found with meth by a Council Grove K-9 during a traffic stop in December.

The Council Grove Police Department says that just after 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Stevens and Preston for a traffic violation.

During the stop, CGPD indicated that K-9 Abby had been deployed and alerted her handler to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A probable cause search was executed and two people inside the vehicle were arrested as a result.

Officials indicated that Amber Mefford and Nickelus Tanner, both of Eureka, were booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CGPD noted that Mefford was also booked on aggravated child endangerment. It also anticipates additional charges of possession of meth and possession of fentanyl are expected for her connected to a previous incident.

