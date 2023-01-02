Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County.
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road.
The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame.
Initial reports indicated a vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.
There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.