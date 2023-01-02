Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road.

The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

