Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road.

The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

