Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location

A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas.

Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.

Currently, the Oregon-based company only has two locations in Kansas - one at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City and one in Shawnee.

The Topeka location is currently under construction in the old K-Mart parking lot at 17th and Wanamaker Rd.

