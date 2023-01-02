Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Honda Civic driven by Dao Lee, 35, of Kansas City, had been headed east on the interstate when he fell asleep.

KHP noted that Lee then lost control of the vehicle, went into the outside ditch and hit a concrete bridge pillar.

Officials indicated that Lee was rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

