Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Honda Civic driven by Dao Lee, 35, of Kansas City, had been headed east on the interstate when he fell asleep.

KHP noted that Lee then lost control of the vehicle, went into the outside ditch and hit a concrete bridge pillar.

Officials indicated that Lee was rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
FILE
5 hospitalized after SUV T-bones semi on Kansas highway
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Bradley E. Tevis, 43, faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled...
Osage Co. man faces SNCO drug charges following traffic stop

Latest News

Stay weather aware today, still some uncertainty on how this cloud cover will impact the severe...
Midday update on the storm risk today
Hoho the Sun Bear
Topeka Zoo monitors health of second-oldest Sun Bear in North America
Dutch Bros construction
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location
Dutch Bros Coffee builds a new location in Topeka on Jan. 2, 2023.
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location