Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.

KAIR reports that officers with the Atchison Police Department saw a 2002 Mini Cooper driven by Brandon Mann, 22, of Atchison, driving recklessly near Highway 59 and 6th St. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, Mann sped north on 4th St.

KHP said Mann lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the front yard of a home. The vehicle landed on its top.

Officials indicated that a passenger in the Mini Cooper, Jacey J. Paris, 20, of Atchison, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Mann was taken to Amberwell Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

KAIR also indicates that two other passengers in Mann’s vehicle, a 15- and 16-year-old, were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

