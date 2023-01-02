3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans...
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening crash
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening accident
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening crash
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening crash
Harlow Harper was named Stormont Vail Health's first baby of the new year.
Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world