$15 million invested to build new barracks at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal investment of $15 million has been made to construct new military barracks at Fort Riley.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Ka.) says that a more than $15 million federal investment has been made to build new barracks at Fort Riley. He said the investment was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package.

“By building new barracks, the base will have greater capacity for additional soldiers to be housed at Fort Riley and will be in a better position to compete for future opportunities,” Sen. Moran said. “I appreciated the opportunity to welcome Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville to Fort Riley this summer to see firsthand Fort Riley’s capabilities.”

Currently, Moran indicated that Fort Riley is home to 15,000 active duty service members.

“Throughout my time in Congress, and especially since the 1st Infantry Division’s return to Fort Riley in 2005, I am proud to have worked closely with the Department of Defense to invest in resources to grow and support Fort Riley’s critical infrastructure, including new middle and elementary schools and the state-of-the-art Irwin Army Hospital,” Moran continued. “With the addition of these new barracks, Fort Riley will continue to be one of the best places for our servicemembers to live, work and raise a family.”

Moran noted that he hosted Gen. McConville at the military base in August 2022 to meet with the troops and see its capabilities firsthand.

