Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth.

Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Stensland said after the festivities of the holiday he had drawn Gottstin a bath as what she thought were false contractions began. As Gottstin sat in the couple’s jacuzzi-style tub, Stensland put their 2-year-old child to bed. Then, Shelley called for Billy and the pair realized the contractions were not false at all.

While he went to help Shelley deliver their child, Stensland said he yelled for their 2-year-old to call 911. Once on the line with operators, he said dispatchers walked him through the delivery step-by-step. They even told him how to tie the child’s umbilical cord with a string until first responders arrived.

First responders arrived at the Topeka home a few moments later to find and brought the family to the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis campus hospital for evaluation. Hospital staff recorded the baby girl’s weight at 4 lbs. and 9 oz.

The family told 13 NEWS they had decided on a name for the new child, who arrived about one month earlier than planned, just before noon - Addisyn Stensland. They said that mother and baby are both happy and healthy.

Stensland wanted to thank the dispatcher who walked the family through the at-home birth. He said without the knowledge of how to tie the umbilical cord, things could have turned out very differently.

