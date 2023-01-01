Sunday night forecast: Rain and thunderstorms Monday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We couldn’t have asked for much more than what we got to start 2023. Highs today made 60 degrees in East Kansas with 50s elsewhere under mostly sunny skies with light winds. Clouds are steadily increasing going into tonight as our next chance for rain arrives Monday. There will be a few non-severe thunderstorms tomorrow in Northeast Kansas. A cold front slides through overnight Monday and Tuesday will be chilly in the 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms will develop first in South-Central, Central and North-Central Kansas and move northeast through Monday afternoon/evening. Scattered activity is likely over portions of Central Kansas while rain and storms become more widespread in East and Northeast Kansas. Thunderstorms in Kansas are not expected to become severe while severe weather is expected in the Southeast United States in the “ArkLaTex” region.

Rainfall amounts will be heaviest in the east where amounts will range between 0.25″ - 0.50″ while rainfall amounts will likely be less than 0.25″ in North-Central Kansas. Rain ends Monday night with a cold front arriving then as well. Behind the cold front in North-Central Kansas there may be a brief period of a light wintry mix/flurries Tuesday morning. No impacts are expected.

Temperatures become chilly beginning Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s then with northwest winds breezy at 10 to 20 mph under partly cloudy skies. We stay chilly around 40 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday with clouds decreasing, especially Thursday, with more sunlight in the area. We warm back to around 50 degrees just in time for next weekend.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

