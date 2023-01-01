Reckless driver reports lead to DUI arrest of Hiawatha man

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a reckless driver led to the arrest of a Hiawatha man on a DUI in December.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, deputies were called to an area of 1st St. in Hiawatha with reports of a reckless driver.

When officials arrived, they said they found the suspect vehicle - a pickup truck without license plates - and its driver, Dalton Enke, 21, of Hiawatha.

After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Enke was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and obstruction.

Enke is no longer behind bars.

