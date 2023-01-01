Osage Co. man faces SNCO drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 43-year-old Osage Co. man faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled him over in west Topeka Friday and allegedly found illegal narcotics in his possession.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu near SE 10th Street and SE California Ave. on Friday, December 30.

A K9 unit assisted in the traffic stop and alerted the deputy of narcotics, which the deputy then located.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle, Bradley Tevis, 43, of Osage Co. was then taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections. He now faces charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, driving while license suspended and no light illuminating the license plate.

The traffic stop remains under investigation, but Tevis is no longer behind bars.

