Osage Co. man faces SNCO drug charges following traffic stop

Bradley E. Tevis, 43, faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled...
Bradley E. Tevis, 43, faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled him over in west Topeka Friday and allegedly found illegal narcotics in his possession.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 43-year-old Osage Co. man faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled him over in west Topeka Friday and allegedly found illegal narcotics in his possession.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu near SE 10th Street and SE California Ave. on Friday, December 30.

A K9 unit assisted in the traffic stop and alerted the deputy of narcotics, which the deputy then located.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle, Bradley Tevis, 43, of Osage Co. was then taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections. He now faces charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, driving while license suspended and no light illuminating the license plate.

The traffic stop remains under investigation, but Tevis is no longer behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans...
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
FILE
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
Zunzella McBride
Affidavit reveals new details in string of Wanamaker assaults
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
Chloe Noelle Graham, 32, of Pomona, was arrested in connection with drug possession following a...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies

Latest News

Jesse Smith
GoFundMe created for victim of fatal Jefferson Co. house fire
FILE
2,500+ fentanyl pills seized by Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force in 2022
Dalton Enke
Reckless driver reports lead to DUI arrest of Hiawatha man
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Moran named Co-Chair of Army Caucus on heels of Inhofe retirement