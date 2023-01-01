One perishes in unsanctioned homeless camp in North Lawrence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was found dead in an unsanctioned homeless camp in North Lawrence before the New Year.

On Friday, Dec. 30, the Lawrence Police Department says it confirmed with Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical that a man did die in an unsanctioned camping area just north of the city’s support site early that afternoon.

LPD reported that a witness had called for help just before noon and medical professionals were called. Once they arrived, officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials did say that they found no evidence of foul play or trauma. Several witnesses were interviewed by investigators and a cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

LPD noted that it had been working to contact potential family members and that no additional details will be provided until proper notifications are made.

